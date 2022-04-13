Drew Kenna, of Bank of Forest, has been elected to serve as president of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Kenna serves as president and chief operations officer of Bank of Forest. He has been with the bank for 16 years and serves on the board of directors for the bank’s holding company, First Forest Corporation. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2006. Kenna is also a graduate of East Central Community College, the Mississippi School of Banking, and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

In addition to his role as president of the MYB, Kenna will serve as a trustee for the Mississippi School of Banking and on the MBA Education Foundation Board. He will also serve a one-year term as ex-officio member on the MBA Board. He has previously served the MYB as a member of the council and has been actively involved with Banker in Every Classroom.

He is a deacon and a Sunday school teacher at Forest Baptist Church, serves on the Scott County Baptist Association finance committee, and is an active volunteer with Forest youth sports. He is a past president of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the Forest Lions Club and has served on the board of directors for the Forest Country Club.

Kenna and his wife Kery reside in Forest with their sons Mack, Myers, and Silas.