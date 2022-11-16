As Thanksgiving approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back — to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off during National Collection Week, now through Nov. 21.

The local drop-off location is Embrace Church, 1030 Anderson Street in Forest. Drop off times are 10:00 a.m. until noon Wed. and Thur.; 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sun.; and 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m Mon.