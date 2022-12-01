As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in Mississippi, and testing supplies dwindle, local health officials are asking residents to only make an appointment for testing if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“All of our locations are being overwhelmed with Covid-19 testing,” Lackey Memorial Hospital officials posted to social media last week. “While we would love to be able to provide testing for everyone, we need to reserve our testing supplies for patients with current symptoms.”

“It is like a terrible flu for those that are getting sick,” Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer said Thursday in reference to the Omicron variant. “Eighty or 90 percent of cases are Omicron. We are struggling worse than we have before and it because of the pure volume of cases.”

Sawyer also said he expected to use up his last allotment of monoclonal antibodies used to treat the virus on Thursday and was not sure when more would become available from the state and federal government.

Lackey’s posted notice reads:

• Due to staffing and testing supply issues, we are currently not able to provide COVID-19 testing for anyone without symptoms.

• We do not test simply due to an exposure to COVID-19 or for return to work purposes.

• Testing is only provided with a referral from a physician. Telehealth visits are available.

• Testing is subject to administration and testing fees.

• If you require a test to return to work, At-Home tests are available at local pharmacies.

A quick check at French’s Pharmacy, Walgreens and CVS in Forest on Monday did, however, reveal that there is a very limited supply of testing kits, if any, still available. “They are really hard to get,” a tech at French’s said.

On Monday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 16,484 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 16 deaths for the three day period January 7 to January 9. Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases is now 603,031, with 10,543 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020. In Scott County there have been 5392 cases confirmed since the pandemic began and 101 deaths. That is an increase of 223 cases since the same time last week, but no additional deaths.