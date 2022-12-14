Fireworks stands having been popping up around the county and as they prepare to open for the Christmas and New Year holidays, knowing the local fireworks ordinances and regulations is imperative to allow celebrations to be enjoyed by everyone without sustaining injuries or damaging property.

Before heading down to the local fireworks tent to load up on numerous things that light up the sky and go boom, remember there are local laws and ordinances that govern use of any fireworks.

Each local city and town enforce these regulations in order to keep everyone safe during the holiday celebrations.

In the unincorporated areas and communities of Scott County there are currently no formal firework laws and/or regulations prohibiting the use of fireworks during the holidays. However, within the city limits of Forest, Morton and Sebastopol there are strict regulations that govern the use of all fireworks.

Forest

During this year’s holiday season fireworks can be used until January 2 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. There is one listed exception to this ordinance and that is for New Year’s Eve when fireworks can be exploded between 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

There are some limitations. It is illegal to ignite or discharge fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital or school, or within 75 feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale.

It is illegal to light or discharge fireworks within or throw from or into or at any motor vehicle.

Any person found guilty of violating this ordinance may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both by fine and imprisonment.

Each day the ordinance is violated constitutes a separate offense. The ordinance also addresses the manufacture, sale, possession or use of common fireworks in the city.

Morton

Fireworks are allowed within the city limits for the holidays. During this year’s holiday fireworks are allowed to be used between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on January 1.

Any person who violates any provision of the ordinance shall be deemed responsible for a municipal infraction and fined in accordance with the following schedule:

First offense within two-year period, a $100 fine will be assessed.

Second offense within two-year period, a $300 fine will be assessed.

Third offense within two-year period, a $500 fine will be assessed.In addition to local ordinances and regulations, the National Safety Council offered the following tips on use of all fireworks:

Sebastopol

The use of fireworks within the town of Sebastopol is allowed during the holidays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10 p.m. On New Year’s Eve fireworks are permitted from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Lake

Fireworks are allowed and there are no formal ordinances, rules or regulations.

While residents are encouraged to celebrate responsibly, the National Safety Council offers the following tips on use of all fireworks:

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

• Never light them indoors.

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• Never ignite devices in a container.

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.