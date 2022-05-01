The state of Mississippi recorded over 17,500 new cases of COVID-19 over the four day New Year’s weekend, bringing the running seven day total of positive cases of coronavirus to it’s highest average since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. The new Omicron variant of the virus appears to be faster spreading, but has less severe symptoms, than the previous three versions.

“We really are now in the fifth wave of COVID for Mississippi,” Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist said in a press conference last Wednesday.

In Scott County the total number of number of positive cases since the pandemic began jumped from 4,955 to 5,169 in the last week, the largest gain since leveling off last summer. There have now been 101 deaths in the county from the viurs since 2020.

“Our clinics and ER are overwhelmed but fewer hospitalizations,” Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said late last week. “We are about out of antibodies and the state is about out as well. The feds are not supplying many to the state. It is faster spreading with this wave, but with more flu-like symptoms with less severe respiratory issues, although we still have some in the hospital. I think the next two weeks will be pretty tough related to the holidays.”

Choctaw Tribal Schools, including neighboring Conehatta Elementary School, which were scheduled to return to school from Christmas Break Monday postponed that return for at least a week as positive numbers continued to rapidly increase in their community. Scott County School District and Forest Municipal School District are set to return next Tuesday and are currently on schedule to do so. At this time there are no new precautionary guidelines due to the Omicron surge, however, on Tuesday the pediatrician members of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MSAAP) reiterated their strong recommendation that schools and child care facilities implement school-wide mask policies for staff and students older than two years of age, in alignment with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, to help keep children and staff in school. Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which reduce infections, hospitalizations, and death from the virus. Currently, children age five and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, with minimal exceptions.

“We know schools have been doing a remarkable job at controlling the spread of COVID-19 while keeping kids in school where they belong.” said Dr. Anita Henderson, MD, FAAP, President of the MSAAP. “As students come back during the omicron surge, we need to see the successful strategies that worked last year reinstated, as some schools relaxed these policies in the fall. Measures like school-wide mask requirements and encouraging vaccination will help keep kids in the classroom, where they can learn, play, and grow.”

“Test positivity rates over 25% in Mississippi indicate high community spread. Nationally, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are rising for children. Currently, 5% of Mississippi’s children ages 5-11 and 35% of youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, but too many remain unprotected. Given these concerns, school-wide mask policies and vaccinations will help keep children, educators, families, and communities safe as children return to school after the break,” Henderson added.

“School leaders have clear authority from the Mississippi Department of Education to implement school-wide mask policies. Even vaccinated students and staff should wear masks during the surge given the transmissibility of the omicron variant. Well-fitting masks and vaccinations are key components of a layered approach to safety that also includes efforts such as improved ventilation and social distancing. As always, families should call their child’s doctor with questions or concerns about symptoms or COVID-19 vaccinations.”