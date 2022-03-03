This week in your Mississippi Senate, members considered appropriations and revenue bills ahead of the three deadlines. Senators also considered multiple local and private bills along with general legislation received from the House of Representatives in committee.

Senate Bill 3164 passed on a 40-11 vote to implement a tax cut for Mississippians over four years eliminating the 4-percent income tax bracket. The bill also cuts grocery tax to 5 percent (currently, it is 7 percent) on July 1, 2022, and offers a one-time tax rebate of from $100 to $1,000 based on the amount of taxes paid. The bill also eliminates state fees on car tags going to the general fund. In total, the package will cost about $316 million in recurring dollars, with the rebate costing about $130 million in one-time funds. The key difference between in the Senate bill and the House bill is that the Senate bill promises sustainability over time by not utilizing one time money to fill budget shortfalls.

Senate Bill 3163 would provide a $5,000 per mile tax credit for short line rail owners for “reconstruction or replacement of railroad infrastructure, including track, roadbed, bridges, industrial leads and sidings, and track-related structures owned or leased by a Class II or Class III railroad in Mississippi as of January 1, 2022.” Short line rails are instrumental in moving products to and from market.

Senate Bill 3153 authorizes $80 million in bonds for capital improvements to various state properties, including community and junior colleges.

Senate Bill 3167 gives the Mississippi Department of Transportation $300 million to place into the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program, which was created in 2018.

House Bill 20 creates “Cole’s Law,’ to prohibit discrimination against an anatomical gift or organ transplant based on a mental or physical disability.

These Senate bills have now been transmitted to the House for further consideration and House bills have been transmitted to the Governor.

In the Senate Chamber, Senator Bart Williams presented Senate Resolution 22 to Bishop James Edward Swanson, Sr., Resident Bishop of the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church. Bishop Swanson was honored on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with Senate Resolution 22, saluting his extensive string of achievements and for being the first African American to lead the Mississippi United Methodist denomination. His tenure began September 1, 2012, but Bishop Swanson was elected a bishop of the United Methodist Church during the 2004 Southeastern Conference. Bishop Swanson is currently completing his second quadrennium (2016-2020) as President of the General Commission of United Methodist Men and is a member of the International Association of Methodist Schools, Colleges and Universities. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Emory University, Gammon Theological Seminary, Rust College and Millsaps College.

Senator Derrick T. Simmons presented U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown of the Northern District Senate Concurrent Resolution 552, for being the first African American female Chief Federal Judge. Judge Brown is a Mississippi State alumna who received the gavel and became the new Chief Judge of the Northern District of Mississippi on June 11, 2021.

The Senate faces much action this week with the next deadline set for Tuesday, March 1. With the legislature moving into the final third of the session, there exists much anticipation in moving general legislation. I can only hope that the wheels remain on the wagon for a few more weeks as negotiations continue. As always, I thank you for allowing me to serve you.