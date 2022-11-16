A small group gathered last Friday at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Scott County Courthouse to honor and pay respect to the county’s Veterans on Veterans Day. Scott County Veterans Service Officer Terry McMillan led the brief program which included placing the wreath at the memorial by Veteran Tom Wilson, and Cynthia Slaughter Melton. Taps was played and the American flag was raised to the top of its staff before adjournment.

Other Veterans Day events were held at Bettye Mae Jack Middle School in Morton, Forest Public Schools, Lake Elementary School, Slaughter Memorial Library, and a Scout Troup 63 Dedication of Flag Disposal Site and Flag Retirement Ceremony, at the American Legion Post in Forest.