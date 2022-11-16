5,596 ballots cast out of 14,732 registered voters

Voters across the nation turned out last Tuesday for the much anticipated mid-term Congressional elections where a “red wave” of flipped House and Senate seats was predicted by Republicans, but did not materialize. In unoffical return totals Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate and at press time Tuesday control of the House had yet to be determined, however it was expected to be a slim majority for Republicans.

In Scott County the ballot only included two contested races, that of U.S. House District 3, and Forest Municipal School Board Seat 2.

In the Congressional race incumbent Republican Michael Guest defeated challenger Democrat Shuwaski A. Young in the county and district wide.

In the non-partisan Forest School Board race Sean Austin Ferrell was the victor with 236 votes to Minnie Hudson’s 74 votes.

Also on the local ballot were uncontested judicial races and two county school board seats.