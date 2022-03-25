The National Weather Service in Jackson has identified 27 tornadoes from last week’s severe weather event — one in Scott County — and another strong storm front is expected to hit this evening.

The Scott County tornado, “a brief EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Hillsboro-Ludlow Road and Andrew Watts Road and quickly moved east. A hand full of trees were uprooted or damaged along the track, and an old mobile was home damaged. The tornado dissipated after crossing Cliff Armstrong Road,” the Weather Service reported. The tornado also toppled a tree into a small cemetery on the side of Hillsboro-Ludlow Road, however it does not appear that any graves were disturbed.

“Two additional tornadoes were confirmed today from the March 22 severe weather event. An EF-0 near Coila in Carroll County along with an EF-1 in far southeast Yazoo County,” the Weather Service reported Tuesday. “The paths of the Bentonia and Ridgeland tornadoes were also extended. No additional surveys are planned at this time. This brings the total tornado count to 27 for the event.”

The Weather Service forecasters are also predicting that severe weather is likely this afternoon (Wednesday) and evening with Scott County and surrounding counties included in a Level 4 Moderate risk level out of five levels. “Severe thunderstorms are likely for the afternoon and evening across the region. Damaging winds can reach up to 80 miles per hour. The possibility of tornadoes can’t be ruled out,” the forecast report reads.

With tornado season underway Southern Pine Electric Power Association reminds residents that a Outage Preparation Kit is a must-have item in Mississippi where severe weather systems occur regularly. The following items are needed to be safe, prepared, and comfortable during times of outage.

1. Flashlights, lanterns, and candles. These are essential to light the way for safety.

2. First Aid Kit. Many first aid kits are available at retailers, or you can make your own (visit redcross.org to find essential contents of a first aid kit).

3. Water. Always have more water than you think you may need.

4. Non-Perishable Food. Some examples are crackers, trail mix, protein and breakfast bars, canned foods, and other pantry items.

5. Medications. Adequate supplies of medications can be a lifesaver during an outage, particularly in extended outages.

6. Hygiene Products. Baby wipes, hand sanitizer and deodorant will be your friend in an extended outage.

7. Batteries and Battery-Powered Chargers. Make sure to include all types of batteries.

8. Battery-Powered Radio. This is crucial for staying updated on emergency-related progress when all else fails.

9. Sleeping Bags & Blankets. When the power is off, particularly in cold weather, you’ll be thankful for the extra blankets.

10. Books, Board Games, Playing Cards. Boredom can be one of the most frustrating things in an outage, particularly for children. Make sure you have plenty of entertainment items in your kit.