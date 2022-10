Lizzy & Lace Boutique celebrated their 1 year Anniversary with a ribbon cutting with the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, October 18. Lizzy & Lace Boutique is located at 320 S. Main Street in Downtown Forest. They offer a wide selection of women’s & children’s clothing, as well as shoes, gifts, jewelry and accessories. Pictured from left, A.J. Clay, Logan Alford, Lottie Teloin, owners, Lacy Brantley & Sarah King, Joanne Jones, Patsy McDill, Cathy Cooper, Robin Autry and Allyce Lott.