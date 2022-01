Mercy Housing Lakefront resident, Desiré Hunter, has been named to the Board of Directors. Desiré is also a resident at The Lofts on Arthington. Desire is a graduate of Scott Central High School, Southern University and Purdue Global. She is the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Smith of Forest; the granddaughter of the Late Berry and Melba Jones Smith and the late Rev. Lawrence & Willie Mae Taylor of Charleston, MS.