A January 25 fire destroyed the home of Lou Boykin in the Hillsboro community. Boykin purchased the home in 2012 and it was where her mother, Sue, lived with her teenage grandson. Boykin had returned recently to live at the home after her mother had a debilitating stroke.

Diligently working and caring for her mother, Boykin went to work the morning of the fire, and upon arriving home in evening found her mother standing in the street crying and their home completely a blaze.

Boykins’ mother explained the details of how she was asleep in the living room — due to the effects of the stroke she has not been able to sleep well — and said that she would take a nap during the day. She believes she had been asleep for about an hour and awoke to the kitchen completely engulfed in flames. Sue stated she began screaming for her grandson who was asleep in his room. Together they made their escape from the smoke and flames as the entire house became a roaring inferno. Stumbling in disbelief they made it to the road with literally only the clothing on their backs.

Due to the age of materials used in the construction of the home it was a tinder box. The local volunteer firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames for more than six hours. Two days later the barren remains of the structure were still smoking and emitting the toxic fumes from past generations of building and construction materials. The smoldering ash was rife with the smell of devastation from this family losing everything including the precious irreplaceable mementoes stored in the home.

Boykin said that her son and a grandson were killed a few years ago, and the precious keepsakes from their short lives were in the burning skeletal remains of the place they called home. The house was flattened to the ground with an insulating metal roof compressing the ash frame.

The family is now homeless, couch surfing with friends and relatives and sleeping in the car to just stay warm in the winter cold. Some of the community has come forward to help with a litter of pups that had that suffered in the fire too. A GoFundMe.com page at House Fire has been organized by Lou’s sister Shelby Young for anyone wishing to make a contribution.