The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting last week at Performance Therapy new location.Pictured, from left are, Joanne Jones, Chamber Board Member; Madison Hurdle, Chamber Board Member; Robin Autry, Chamber Board Member; Dan Young, PT, Co-Owner; Scot Huffman, PT, Co-Owner; Nan Culliver, MSCCC/SLP; Kimberly Sharp, Office Manager; Ashley Pierce, MOTR/L; Lindsey Warren, PTA; Cathy Cooper, DPT; Ana Arriage, Tech; Drew Evans, Chamber Vice President; and Lee McCarty, Chamber President.