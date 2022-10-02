The 2022 Scott County Livestock show was held January 15 at the Scott County/Forest Coliseum. Supreme Bull exhibited by Grant Goree. Pictured also is Anna Kate Goree and Judge Caleb Carr.

Champion Rabbit Doe and Champion Buck Rabbit exhibited by Andrea Knowles and Mallory Thompson.

Champion Nigerian Dwarf Goat exhibited by Anna Reyer.

Champion Market Lamb exhibited by Annalea Chambers.

Supreme Champion Market Hog exhibited by Karlee Jo Polk.

Supreme Heifer exhibited by Grant Goree. Also pictured is Judge Caleb Carr.

Champion American & American Crosses Commercial Beef Heifer exhibited by Trey Ladner. Also pictured is his father Ron Ladner.