Scott County libraries are excited about the “Oceans of Possibilities” available at this year’s Summer Library Program set to begin the first week of June. The Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLS) is hosting in-person summer programs at its 20 libraries post two years of virtual-only programming.

According to librarian Dianne McLaurin, the timing could not be more beneficial to area residents. “Because of inflation and the rising cost of gas, individuals and families are seeking free activities to do within their local communities. The Summer Library Program (SLP) offers an advantageous solution with six-weeks of free entertainment available for everyone to enjoy. A full tank of gas is not necessary to make a trip to the four operating CMRLS libraries in Scott County — Forest, Lake, Morton, and Sebastopol.

“Summer programming is available for everyone from babies to adults. The programs are designated according to age groups, such as Preschool Story Time, Kindergarten-4th grade, Tweens/Teens, Adult/Senior Adult, and Family. With the sponsorship of local businesses and Friends of the Library organizations, families save money with free activities at a local venue.”

Saving money is not the only value of the Summer Library Program. Local libraries offer a safe meeting place for area children and encourage them to read for fun during the summer to retain their reading skills when they head back to school. A University of Tennessee research study shows that children who don’t read over the summer lose at least two months of reading development. This summer learning loss is often referred to as “the summer slide.”“

The 2022 theme is Ocean of Possibilities which offers unlimited resources, ideas, and reading lists for a summer of smooth sailing. Through books, programs, and many STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities, children discover new ways of looking at the world around them. The ocean theme covers a variety of topics from the blue planet to beach parties, pirates to piranhas, and sharks to seashells.

“While finding ways to economize over the summer is important, even more valuable is finding ways to keep students excited about reading and learning. The two ways to achieve that outcome is to make it fun and make it free. Libraries do both!” McLaurin explained

Summer Library Program registration begins this week at all CMRLS libraries. The system continues its partnership with the Mississippi Braves as part of the registration process. Individuals and families can register online at cmrls.beanstack.org between now and June 5th to be entered into a drawing to win an M-Braves Birthday Package or one of three First Pitches at a Braves’ home game! They can also register anytime throughout the six-week program to have library fines forgiven. Once registration is complete, they are ready to visit their local library to receive a registration packet.

Forest, Lake, Morton, and Sebastopol public libraries offer programming from various sources on different days within the week. Area residents can attend one program or multiple programs by checking the online CMRLS calendar or picking up a flyer at any of the four libraries. These programs include special performances from magicians, storytellers, illustrators and authors, clowns, science museums, wildlife centers, and even a snake man. Activities such as make-and-take crafts, guessing games and drawings, theme-related handouts, and reading incentives are also available.

It’s time to schedule a summer sea voyage, discover treasure, and explore new depths at the public library where oceans of possibilities are waiting! For more information about the Summer Library Program, please contact Forest Public Library at 601-469-1481; Lake Public Library at 601-775-3560; Morton Public Library at 601-732-6288; and Sebastopol Public Library at 601-625-8826.