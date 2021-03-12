The Eagle

Good Morning/Evening!

“In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him.” 1 John 4:9

Sunday was the beginning of Advent, a time observed by many as a way to prepare hearts to celebrate our Saviour’s birth by reflecting on the hope, peace, love, and joy that Jesus brought to the world. We shall learn more in the coming weeks.

I read this and it stirred up thoughts so I am sharing: A story about the Eagle. It can live up to 70 years but to reach this age, the eagle has to make a hard decision. In it’s 40th year it’s long and flexible talons can no longer grab prey which serves as food, it’s long and sharp beak becomes bent and it’s old aged and heavy wings, due to their thick feathers, stick to it’s chest and make it difficult to fly. Then the Eagle is left with only two options; die or go through a painful process of change which lasts 150 days. The process requires that the Eagle fly to a mountain top and sit on it’s nest. While there he knocks it’s beak against a rock until it plucks out. He waits for a new beak to grow back. It will pull out it’s talons and when the new talons grow back, the Eagle starts plucking it’s old aged feathers. After five months, the Eagle takes it’s famous flight of rebirth and lives for 30 more years.

This story is fictional and used to help us consider why change is needed in our lives. Many times, in order to survive and grow we have to start and accept the process of change both physically and spiritually. Sometimes that means getting rid of old memories, habits and past traditions. Sometimes we have to choose to replace body parts (knees, etc.) In order to keep functioning. Freeing ourselves of past burdens, gives us the advantage of enjoying the present and look forward to the future. This is an inspirational story to motivate us not to give up when we can’t do the things we once did because of age or illness; but to continue to do what we can the best we can and do it for the glory of God. Because He continues to work on us, through us and for us!

Pastor Christopher Derricks told us in Sunday evening service that we may feel over but we are overcomers! Because in 2 Chronicles 20:15 God says, “He’s got our backs” (paraphrasing).

Our prayers continue for: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Kadarius Lewis; Tomeka Stowers; Earlene Williams; Elaine Thomas; May Hunt; Mae Kimble; Joe Townsend; Kevin Parker; Dorothy Tullos; Nancy Hughes; Merlene Patrick; Eddie Futch; Rev. James Clark; Gracie Williams; Mae Derricks; Gloria Hughes; Emma Jones; Verbie Lyles; JoAnn Graffenread; and their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Bradford and Fortune families as they grieve the loss of a loved one.

Congratulations to our Scott Central Rebel Football Team on their win Friday night and safe travels to Hattiesburg to bring home that final Win of the season. GO REBELS!!