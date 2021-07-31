Friends and family members of 17 inductees gathered Saturday to see two classes of honorees officially installed into the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame.

After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame returned to the Livingston Performing Arts Center at Roosevelt State Park to recognize former athletes and coaches who excelled in their sports during their tenures in Scott County. The sixth induction ceremony brought the total membership to 84.

Following the introductions of the inductees and presentations of their plaques, Jason Dyess served as the keynote speaker. A Meridian native and resident, Dyess is a freelance photographer for print and digital media outlets and an associate pastor.

Members of the 2020 class that officially joined the Hall of Fame include Shelia Dupree, Ken Bramlett, Sandra Freeman, the late Rodney Stowers, Edgar Simpson, Shay Hodge, Rex Keeton, McKinley Kincaid, Truman Moore, and Tommy Lee.

The 2021 class includes Effum McBounds, Jack Taylor, John Richardson, Miles Porter, Dan Gressett, Jason Judge, and Randy Brunson.

Frank Edmondson, president of the Hall of Fame and chairman of the selection committee, said the committee hopes that next year’s event will be able to return to the spring, usually held in April.

“We had a great turnout and we appreciate everyone who attended the ceremony in support of these great individuals who contributed so much to sports in Scott County. This is all about our honorees and giving them one more opportunity to shine and for us to say, ‘thank you,’” Edmondson said.

The ceremony also included presentation of colors by Boy Scout Troop 63 of Forest and Rev. Jarvis Adams of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church provided the invocation and benediction. Members of the Lake High School Softball team served as hostesses.

“We appreciate the patience and continued support of our sponsors who have stayed with us as we adjusted to the unforeseen circumstances. We could not continue doing this without their help and support. They have stepped up to be a major part of this organization’s mission,” Edmondson said.

The public is welcome to submit nominations. Once a nominee is submitted and declared eligible, he or she remains in the pool for consideration for future classes.

“We strongly encourage everyone who thinks they know someone with Scott County ties who should be in the Hall of Fame to fill out a nomination form whether they think their person has been nominated or not,” Edmondson said.

More information is available at the website: www.scottcountysportshalloffame.org.