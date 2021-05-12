The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame is preparing for the induction of two classes of honorees this summer, recognizing former athletes and coaches who excelled in their sports.

The ceremony, set for 5 p.m. on July 24 at the Livingston Performing Arts Center at Roosevelt State Park in Morton, will include honorees chosen for the class of 2020 as well as 2021. Although honorees were selected for the Class of 2020 as regularly scheduled, the ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Livingston Center becomes unavailable this year, the ceremony will be moved to the Morton High School football stadium.

Tickets will be $10 per person and will become available on July 1 at locations in Forest, Lake, and Morton. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear masks and all necessary health and safety guidelines will be followed during the event.

The Class of 2020 will include 10 honorees bringing the total membership to 77. Moments later, the Class of 2021 with seven members will be honored, bringing the total membership to 84 since the first induction in 2015.

Frank Edmonson, president of the Hall of Fame and chairman of the selection committee, said this year’s ceremony is uniquely special in bringing two classes in at the same time.

“This will be an historical event in our organization as the first time that we are honoring two classes at once, and it is the highest number of members inducted in one setting since our first ceremony with 25,” Edmondson said. “We regretted having to cancel last year’s ceremony, but we were just one of many events at the time that fell victim to the COVID pandemic. This year, we still wanted the Class of 2020 to get their due recognition like everyone else has received. While conditions have improved since last year, we had to move the ceremony from April to July in abundance of caution for the health and safety of everyone involved.”

The Class of 2021 will include Effum McBounds, Jack Taylor, John Richardson, Miles Porter, Dan Gressett, Jason Judge, and Randy Brunson.

The 2020 class members will include Shelia Dupree, Ken Bramlett, Sandra Freeman, the late Rodney Stowers, Edgar Simpson, Shay Hodge, Rex Keeton, McKinley Kincaid, Truman Moore, and Tommy Lee.

Edmondson said many individuals, businesses, organizations, and government entities have participated or assisted in one way or another.

“This is all about our honorees and giving them one more opportunity to shine and for us to say ‘thank you’ for the contributions they made during their athletic careers,” Edmondson said. “We appreciate the patience and continued support of our sponsors who have stayed with us as we adjusted to the unforeseen circumstances. We could not continue doing this without the help and support of our sponsors who have stepped up to be a part of this organization’s mission.”

The Forest ticket locations include the Bank of Forest and Community Bank. Tickets are also available at the Bank of Morton and Priority 1 Bank in Morton and Scott County Broadcasting Network on Highway 80 in Lake.

More information is available at the website: www.scottcountysportshalloffame.org.