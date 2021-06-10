Scott Central, Lake, Morton host first round playoff games, Bobcats win big

High school football playoffs begin this Friday night and three of Scott County’s four schools will host first round battles while the other hosts the final regular season game. At the same time the Forest Bearcats end their regular season with a 42-7 loss at Enterprise.

In a rowdy game at times No. 1 ranked Scott Central claimed a victory over No. 2 ranked Velma Jackson last Thursday night on the road to remain perfect at 10-0 for the season. The Rebels clinched the top playoff seed with the win, and will face the No. 4 seed out of Region 7 Amite County in the first round of the playoffs this week.

Lake claimed a commanding victory at home last week over the Stringer Red Devils 52-6 and will host the Red Devils again this week in first round playoff action.

Panther quarterback Madden Gerald lets one fly last week in Morton’s 25-14 win over neighboring Union.

In Morton the Panthers overcame the visiting Union Yellowjackets 25-14 in last week’s league bout. The Panthers host the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws out of Bay St. Louis in the first round of playoff action.

In last week’s league game, the Sebastopol Bobcats handily knocked off the hosting French Camp Academy Panthers by a final score of 41-21.

The Bobcats, now 6-4, prepare for their final regular season game against Hamilton. The Lions come into the 1A Region 3 game with a 4-6 record. In their last game, Hamilton toppled Leake County 38-14, in a league game. Playoffs in the 1A division begin November 12.