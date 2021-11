In another high scoring game, Scott Central knocked off Pelahatchie 60-14 Friday night to claim the South State title. The Rebels will travel to the Univeristy of Southern Mississippi Saturday where they will face Leflore County in the State Championship game. The Rebels are now 14-0 on the season. Leflore County defeated Charleston 24-22 Friday to claim their spot in the championship match. The Tigeres have a 10-3 record.