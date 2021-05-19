The Lake Lady Hornet softball team won the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship May 13 at Mississippi State University in Starkville.

The Lady Hornets defeated Mantachie 6-3 on Wednesday in game one, and 12-4 on Thursday for the sweep to claim the title of State Champions at Nusz Park on the MSU campus.

Lake finishes the season with a 30-7 record and wins its first state championship in fast-pitch after winning the slow-pitch title in 2019.

Team members include Adyson McKnight, Laneisha Palm, Chloe McDill, Laurel Breland, Tra’Shaylah Wilson, Alyssa Sockey, Brantlee McGee, Amaurei Jones, Kate Gladney, Kinsley Woods, Katlyn Lott, Myeisha Robinson, Taylor Clark, Abby Mills, Gracie McKee, Sadie Thompson, Taylor Duncan, Josie Gibbs, Abbie McGee, Lydaysha Thames, Lyric Lay, Marcie McMillan, Madison Breland, Baylea Bone and Alaina Alford.