Mrs. Billie Jean Goodson was born at Hickory, Mississippi, Newton County, July 10, 1925 to her parents Allen and Marie Dennis Carr. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Carriere, Mississippi, Pearl River County, April 9, 2021 at the age of 95.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Rev. Darrell Worley officiating. Interment followed in the Carr Church Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation began at 12 noon on Monday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Goodson was a Christian by faith and a longtime member of Carr United Methodist Church in Smith County. A retired salesclerk for Howard Brothers in Jackson, Mrs. Goodson will be remembered for her strong faith and the love she had for her family, which was top priority to her. Favorite pass times were sewing and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband Nova Ardell Goodson, Sr. (2008), her daughter: Patricia Goodson Rutherford (2007); her son: Nova A. Goodson, Jr., (2021) and her daughter: Deborah Lynn Goodson (1970) and son-in-law: David Rutherford.

Mrs. Goodson is also preceded in death by her parents and siblings: James A. Carr, Gerald Carr, Mary A. Carr and Vida J. McKenzie.

Survivors include one daughter: Sharon (Darrell) Worley; one daughter-in-law: Sandra Goodson; seven grandchildren: Angela (Jerry) Beasley, Mark (Janet) Rutherford, Stephen (Crin) Rutherford, Clifton (Kirsten) Worley, Lindsey (Erik) Stricker, Zachary Goodson and Anna (Jefferson) Peeples; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Barbara Hathorn and Frances (Jerry) Baldwin; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers were Paul Hathorn, Charlie Anderson, Johnny Carr, Joey Baldwin, Jerry Beasley and Erik Stricker.

Serving as honorary pallbearer was Tony Carr.