East Central Community College in Decatur is making several changes to limit the amount of off-campus vehicle traffic moving through campus overnight to further enhance overall safety and security.

Access gates have been installed at both ends of the portion of 10th Street that runs through the center of the ECCC campus. The Town of Decatur recently deeded to the college 10th Street from North 5th Avenue to North 8th Avenue that runs between the academic buildings on the south campus and the athletics facilities on the north campus.

Access gates have also been installed at the north end of Warrior Drive at the campus entrance from Highway 15 and near the ECCC Tennis Complex, and on the south end of North 7th Street between Todd Hall (men’s residence facility) and Davis Hall (science facility) near one of the two campus entrances from Broad Street.

The gates, which are outlined with reflective material, will be closed from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and on extended school holidays. The only entrance to campus during those times will be off Broad Street at North 6th Avenue between the President’s Home and the Arno Vincent Administration Building. North 6th Avenue to 9th Street was recently converted from one-way to two-way traffic to accommodate this change. ECCC campus police will monitor that entrance and also be available to open all other gates in an emergency situation.

Gates will remain open later on nights when the college is hosting public athletics, fine arts, and other events and activities.