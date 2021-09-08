The Scott County School District Board approved a COVID Transmission Plan last week that will all students and staff to “transition from a mask mandate to recommended mask usage.” The plan will remain in effect through January.

“The primary purpose of the plan is to preserve in-person learning,” the district wrote on social media. “If the data indicates a need for requiring masks in a particular school zone due to a rise in Covid transmission levels, each school zone will be handled separately based upon the number of COVID positive or quarantined students and staff.”

Under the new plan there are four levels of transmission that will be used to determine if masks will be required in schools or not. Most levels do not “mandate” masks but the wearing of them is recommended in all levels. The levels and guidelines for each are:

Low Level Transmission

Indicator 1 - Less than 3% positive cases amongst staff

Indicator 2 - Less than 3% positive cases amongst students

Indicator 3 - 5% of staff population quarantined

Indicator 4 - 5% of student population quarantined

When two or more indicators occur simultaneously in weekly evaluation, the following measures are implemented:

• Wearing masks indoors and on busses is recommended but not required for staff and students regardless of their vaccination status.

• Students will eat in the cafeteria.

• Students will have regularly scheduled recess and breaks.

• Field trips and activities are permitted with the principal’s approval.

Moderate Level Transmission

Indicator 1 - 3% to 5% positive cases amongst staff

Indicator 2 - 3% to 5% positive cases amongst students

Indicator 3 - 5.1% - 10% of staff population quarantined

Indicator 4 - 5.1% - 10% of student population quarantined

When two or more indicators occur simultaneously in weekly evaluation, the following measures are implemented:

• Wearing masks indoors and on busses is strongly recommended but not required for staff and students regardless of their vaccination status.

• Students will eat in the cafeteria or alternate eating locations.

• Students will have regularly scheduled recess and breaks.

• Field trips and activities are permitted with the principal’s approval.

Elevated Level Transmission

Indicator 1 - 5.1% to 8% positive cases amongst staff

Indicator 2 - 5.1% to 8% positive cases amongst students

Indicator 3 - 10.1% - 15% of staff population quarantined

Indicator 4 - 10.1% - 15% of student population quarantined

When two or more indicators occur simultaneously in weekly evaluation, the following measures are implemented:

• Wearing masks indoors and on busses is required for staff and students regardless of

their vaccination status.

• Students will eat in classrooms or other alternate locations.

• Student recess and breaks will be separated by grade or class where feasible.

• Field trips and activities will be permitted only when necessary by the principal.

High Level Transmission

Indicator 1 - 8.1% or higher positive cases amongst staff

Indicator 2 - 8.1% or higher positive cases amongst students

Indicator 3 - 15.1% or higher of staff population quarantined

Indicator 4 - 15.1% or higher of student population quarantined

When two or more indicators occur simultaneously in weekly evaluation, the following measures are implemented:

• Wearing masks indoors and on busses is required for staff and students regardless of their vaccination status.

• Students will eat in classrooms or other alternate locations.

• Student recess and breaks will be separated by class.

• Field trips and activities will not be permitted.

According to the plan, once masking occurs, masks will be worn for a minimum of 14 days and the transmission level will be re-evaluated at that time.

As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Mississippi State Department of Health there were an additional 1,669 positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in the state on Monday and 61 additional deaths following a report of 2,687 positive cases recorded over the weekend and 56 deaths. Two of the deaths reported on Tuesday were in Scott County bringing the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic began to 96.

Scott County’s total number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began now stands at 4,538 which represents a gain of 84 cases and four additional deaths in the last week.

Nationwide, on Monday it was reported that COVID-19 has now killed more Americans than the 1918 flu pandemic. More than 675,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.