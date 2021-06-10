The recipients of the 2021 Bernie Whatley scholarships were presented toward the end of the 2021 school year to three deserving students at Forest High School. These scholarships, of $1000 will be for the purpose of providing financial aid toward college expenses. Pictured in the photo, from left, are the three students who received the Bernie Whatley scholarships: Karen Calzadilla, Brianna Holt and Nicedrianna Gray. Many thanks go to Forest High School for this selection process, as well as a small committee consisting of Mrs. Norma Ruth Lee and Mr. John Roby.