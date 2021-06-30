At the May meeting of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the Board presented Jessica Darby and Kaylee Sharp with $500 checks as the Scott County recipients of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors 2021 County Employee Scholarship.

This year the MAS County Employee Scholarship program awarded $30,000 in scholarships to dependents of current or retired county employees around the state.

Derrick Surrette, Executive Director of MAS said, “The MAS County Employee Scholarship program is one way that our Association can give back to the employees of our counties. We hope to have an even greater response to the program next year.”

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is a nonprofit support association for Mississippi’s 82 counties. Since its inception in 1928, MAS has been committed to the improvement of county government across our state. MAS members have been instrumental in implementing efficient and effective grassroots government that serves the general welfare not only of the counties themselves, but of the entire state. For more information on MAS, visit our website at www.mssupervisors.org.