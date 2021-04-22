Morton High School students were recently recognized by The Scott County School Board. Pictured from left, above, Trinity Cohran Leggett, Certification in Microsoft Word 2016 and Microsoft Powerpoint 2016; Reese Myers, 25 ACT; Catti Perez, Certification in Microsoft Word 2016; Isaiah Goss, 2021 State BETA Club President; Skylar Miles, 25 ACT; Eli Wilkerson, 31 ACT; Joseph Hall, Certification in Microsoft Word 2016 and Microsoft Powerpoint 2016; and Zabian Reed, Certification in Microsoft Word 2016 and Microsoft Powerpoint 2016.

Two Morton High School students placed at State HOSA (Future Health Professionals) competition and will be competing at nationals this summer. MIgdaly Sontay, left, placed 2nd in Nutrition, and Lizbeth Herrera placed 3rd in Pathology.