Six new inductees, including a Sebastopol resident, will join the East Central Community College Student Hall of Fame during the annual Awards Ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Various academic, career, technical, healthcare and other special awards will also be presented during the special program April 22. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the Awards Ceremony will be limited to students, faculty and staff, and invited family members. The entire ceremony can be viewed via live stream on the Black Channel at www.eccclive.com.

Hall of Fame inductees for 2021 include Connor Boggan of Hickory; Sarah Burns of Carthage; Malina Mangrum of Philadelphia; Nina Maria Miles of Sebastopol; Brian Pace of Collinsville; and Ansley Rigby of Union.

Selection to the Hall of Fame is considered the highest honor a student can receive at the college. Among the criteria used by those selecting Hall of Fame recipients are exemplary character, superior scholarship, worthy leadership, and contributions to the betterment of East Central Community College.

Miles, an engineering major, is president of Alpha Alpha Epsilon engineering society, and member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, President’s Council, Baptist Student Union, EC Students for Life, and Cru, also know as Campus Crusade for Christ.

Her nominators wrote, “Nina is driven to a higher level of excellence. She is well-grounded in her faith; academically astute; and a perfect representation of what we want in an East Central Community College student and scholar. Nina is smart, kind, and very deserving of Hall of Fame. Multitasking all of her duties would be difficult for some, but she handles it well. This comes from her strong work ethic. She is respectful, kind, and always smiling.”

In addition to being honored at Awards Day on April 22, photos of the six new inductees will hang in the Hall of Fame Collection in the lobby of Huff Auditorium.