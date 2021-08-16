The 2021 football season almost here and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference is slated for a full nine-game season. The East Central Warriors, who had to cut the 2020 season short due to COVID-19, finished the year 2-3 overall and closed out the year with a 13-10 overtime victory over Co-Lin in Wesson.

Sept. 2 | ECCC @ East Miss

The 2021 season will kick off with a road trip to Scooba to face East Mississippi on September 2. The matchup will be the first between the two programs since 2019 when the Warriors fell 24-0 in Scooba. East Miss opted out of the 2020 season, meaning the meeting will be the first game for the Lions since a 31-7 loss to Mississippi Gulf Coast on November 2, 2019.

Sept. 9 | ECCC @ Miss Delta |The Warriors are on the road on September 9 for the second week of the season as ECCC travels to Moorhead to face the Mississippi Delta Trojans. The Warriors are 3-2 over the last five meetings with the Trojans dating back to 2006.

Sept. 16 | Jones vs ECCC

Division Game

The 2021 home opener is set for a week three game with Jones College on September 16. The Warriors are 1-4 against the Bobcats over the last five seasons with last year's game ending in a 34-5 Bobcat win. Turnovers plagued the Warriors in the matchup as ECCC's offense piled up 369 total yards.

Sept. 23 | ECCC @ Southwest Division Game

ECCC is back on the road in week four with a trip to Summit against the Southwest Bears on September 23. The Warriors blanked the Bears in the last two meetings with a 21-0 victory a year ago and a 19-0 win in 2019. The Warriors are 4-1 against the Bears over the last five seasons with the Bears only win coming in 2017.

Sept. 30 | Pearl River vs ECCC | Division Game

The Warriors return to Bailey Stadium on September 30 to take on the Pearl River Wildcats for a week five matchup. The Warriors came up just short in 2020 against the Wildcats in a 28-21 decision in Poplarville. Over the previous five seasons, the Warriors hold a 3-2 advantage over the Wildcats.

Oct. 76 | ECCC @ Gulf Coast |Division Game

The Warriors make the long trip to Perk in the sixth week of the season on October 7. The Warriors fell to the Bulldogs in 2020, 31-3. ECCC is 1-4 against MGCCC over the last five meetings with the most recent win coming in 2016 when the Warriors downed the Bulldogs, 42-28.

Oct. 14 | Co-Lin vs ECCC | Division Game

The Co-Lin Wolves travel to Decatur on October 14 for the Warriors' third home game of the season. ECCC has had good success against the Wolves over the last two seasons with road victories in both 2019 and 2020. The wins moved the Warriors to 2-3 against Co-Lin over the last five meetings.

Oct. 21 | ECCC @ Hinds Division Game

ECCC continues the alternating home and away schedule in week eight as the team travels to Raymond to take on the Hinds Eagles on October 21. The Warriors and Eagles were unable to play in 2020 due to the season cancelation, and ECCC fell to Hinds in the most recent matchup, a 23-20 overtime loss in 2019.

Oct. 28 | Coahoma vs ECCC |

The Warriors close out the regular season with a non-divisional home game against the Coahoma Tigers on October 28. The Warriors have not faced Coahoma since 2015 when the Warriors picked up a 46-13 victory in the second week of the season. ECCC has won three of the last five matchups against Coahoma, dating all the way back to 2007.