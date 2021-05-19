Ceremonies set for Tuesday and Thursday of next week

After one of the most unconventional school years in history, Forest and Scott County seniors are preparing for graduation ceremonies scheduled for next week.

Kery Kenna, Graduation Coach at Forest High School, said Tuesday that graduation ceremonies for Forest Municipal School District seniors are set for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 the Scott County-Forest Coliseum.

“Face masks must be worn,” Kenna said. “Other than that, we are expecting the ceremony to be as ‘back to normal’ as possible.”

Scott County Superintendent of Education, Dr. Tony McGee, also contacted on Tuesday, confirmed that the county school graduations are scheduled two days next week. Lake High School will hold ceremonies at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 25, and Morton High School ceremonies are set for 8:00 p.m. that same day.

Sebastopol Attendance Center graduation ceremonies begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 followed by Scott Central Attendance Center graduation ceremonies that same day at 8:00 p.m.

All Scott County School District graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors on the football fields at the individual schools.

“Each student will be allowed six seats on the field with extra family and friends viewing from the bleachers,” McGee said. “We are asking attendees to follow guidelines set forth by the Mississippi Department of Health.”

East Rankin Academy held graduation ceremonies this past Sunday at Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon.

One year ago at this time seniors in the Class of 2020 were not sure how, or when, they would hold their graduation ceremonies. Eventually SCSD seniors graduated in socially distanced ceremonies outdoors at their individual schools. Forest seniors graduated under strict pandemic guidelines in a “one-by- one” program with limited spectators.