Many Forest businesses remembered the events of 9/11 by decorating their store fronts with red, white and blue, displaying American flags, and participating in the 9/11 20th Anniversary Run/Walk on Saturday morning.

The event was organized by Joanne Jones, center top photo in red USA shirt, who is an active member of the Forest business community and serves on the board of directors of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce. The run/walk was a non-competitive event and the participants dressed in patriotic colors. According to Jones, “We came together, we prayed, and we walked to remember.”

Businesses offered fueling stations to the participants in the 5K and store discounts to all first responders and military. The 9/11 memorial remembrance event joined together families of all demographics to remember the sacrifice of the first responders who lost their lives and to honor the families of the fallen ones.

Click on the slide show above to see more photos.