Scott County Times Editor and Publisher Tim Beeland has been named one of the state’s best commentary columnist claiming top honors among Mississippi’s large weekly newspapers for his writing.

This is the seventh time he has received the prestigious award, which was presented during the Mississippi Press Association’s annual convention which reconvened earlier this month in Biloxi after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“Heart warming writing,” the judges from the Georgia Press Association wrote about the winning entries. “Leaves the reader feeling better for having read it.”

The submission consisted of a group of columns written during the pandemic year of 2020 and included, Life is Short Seek the Treasure, The Old Smokehouse, and Vacuum Cleaner Heat. To read those columns click HERE.