Fireworks stands are showing up in Scott County this week in preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

At the same time municipal officials urge residents to obey the regulations concerning fireworks sales and monitor their use according to ordinances.

Forest

The City of Forest fireworks ordinance governs the sale and use of fireworks during designated times of the year and times of the day.

In reference to the Fourth of July holiday, the ordinance only allows the use of fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m..

After the holiday city residents will not be allowed to use fireworks again until Christmas.

There are also some limitations. It is illegal to ignite or discharge fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital or school, or within 75 feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale.

It is illegal to light or discharge fireworks within or throw from or into or at any motor vehicle.

Any person found guilty of violating this ordinance may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both by fine and imprisonment.

Each day the ordinance is violated constitutes a separate offense. The ordinance also addresses the manufacture, sale, possession or use of common fireworks in the city.

Morton

According to the city’s ordinance, during the Fourth of July holiday, consumer fireworks may be used in the City of Morton only on the holiday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Any person who violates any provision of the ordinance shall be deemed responsible for a municipal infraction and fined in accordance with the following schedule:

First offense within two-year period, a $100 fine will be assessed.

Second offense within two-year period, a $300 fine will be assessed.

Third offense within two-year period, a $500 fine will be assessed.In addition to local ordinances and regulations, the National Safety Council offered the following tips on use of all fireworks:

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

• Never light them indoors.

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• Never ignite devices in a container.

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

There is no known ordinance governing the use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county although emergency management officials urge caution when using them.