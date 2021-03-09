The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival will be canceled for the second year in a row due to the current COVID-19 surge in infections. The 16th annual event was scheduled for September 25 at Gaddis Park in Forest.

“The board just made the decision to cancel the festival this year due to COVID,” Chamber Executive Director Allyce Lott said.

“The City of Forest appreciates the leadership of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and supports their decision to cancel the Wing Dang Doodle for this year,” Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said. “While we will miss the opportunity to join in a festival for the people of our city and surrounding areas, we believe that it is vitally important that we do all that we can to protect the health of our people during the pandemic. Let us individually and collectively support our health care workers, care for one another and pray for an end to this horrible virus.”