Forest residents unable to make it to the polls for he upcoming special election for Alderman, Ward II, and citywide for or against a 2 percent tourism tax can vote by absentee ballot now.

City Hall will also be open the next two Saturdays, August 7 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and August 14 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon for absentee balloting. The special election is August 17.

The vacancy on the board was declared July 6 during the regular city board meeting after Ward 2 Alderman Allan Atkison stepped down.

Two candidates have qualified and their names will appear on the ballot. They are Lynn Atkison, Allan Atkison’s wife, and businessman Vance Cox.

On the tourism tax, residents will be asked to mark their ballots “For the Tax” or “Against the Tax.”

In a statement earlier this month Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers was very specific in explaining the Ward II Alderman’s seat special election, which will be held at the same time as a previously announced special election on a 2% Tourism Tax for the city.

“There will be two things on the ballot in Ward 2,” she said, “that will be the seat for the alderman Ward 2, and the referendum on the local and private tourism tax on hotels and motels and prepared foods. The election will be city wide. There will be four other wards voting but those four wards will only vote on the tourism tax.”

The proceeds from the tourism tax, if approved, are for the purpose of enhancing the parks and recreations programs and for promoting tourism, to include regionally promoting the city of Forest.

If approved by voters the 2 percent tax levy would go into effect September 1 and based on the typical time frame that the state reimburses sales tax revenue to cities, Forest could begin seeing the benefits in December.