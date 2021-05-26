The road to doing what one loves starts by taking one step, and at Walmart, it’s graduation time. This year marked the largest number of Live Better U (LBU) graduates — all 4,104 of them including Courtney Singley of Forest — in a 12-month period. The total number of active students is now nearly 28,000.

For just $1 a day, they earned a college degree or diploma and achieved an important milestone to learn, grow and build their careers.

LBU provides associates with free or subsidized formal higher education opportunities that meet them wherever they are on their education journey. “We designed our education program to remove the barriers that too often stop someone from getting a degree: hurdles like cost, time, navigating an unfamiliar system, relevance in a changing economy and low completion rates among adult learners,” LBU officials said.

Graduating from LBU often leads to new opportunities for many associates. Promotion rates are double among those who enroll, and retention rates in their jobs are significantly higher.

Stingley began his Walmart career nine years ago in Forest as an electronics sales associate. In considering management roles, Stingley knew he needed more qualifications to reach his goals.

Through LBU, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics Management from Bellevue University.

“Three weeks after finishing my courses, I got a job offer in the home office,” Stingley said. He recently moved to Arkansas and was able to buy his first home.

Programs like LBU are a major benefit Walmart offers, all as a part of their investment in associates’ long-term success. The positive effect is timely — and the changes of the past year seem to have brought a new perspective — as the impacts of the pandemic have, for many, encouraged them to re-evaluate personal and career goals.

Since launching in 2018, the LBU program has helped prepare associates for careers at Walmart or wherever their professional ambitions take them. The program also offers access to customized coaching and skills development opportunities.

Building Careers

A recent short-form associates’ survey found many Walmart associates are most interested in gaining leadership and people management skills, followed by project management skills.

Ladder of Opportunity

As our LBU graduates embark on their new journeys, all roads lead back to their commitment to learn new skills and build their careers, and Walmart is proud to be there along the way. Walmart encourages all our associates who aspire to grow their professional capabilities to participate in these great benefits available to them.

We salute the graduating associates in the LBU class of 2021. Please join us in recognizing their accomplishments!