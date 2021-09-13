History was made in a matter of minutes last Tuesday evening at the Forest Municipal Board meeting with the swearing in of Lynn Atkison as the new Ward II Alderwoman giving the board a 3-2 female majority for the first time ever. Justice Court Judge Bill Freeman swears Atkison in as her husband, retired Alderman Alan Atkison, holds the Bible.

Pictured, from front left, Alderwoman Cynthia Melton, Mayor Nancy Chambers and City Clerk Faye Johnston. Back row, Alderwoman Yolanda White, Atkison, Alderman Matt Alford, Alderman Harry Robinson, and City Attorney Evan Thompson.