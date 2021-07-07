Scott County Veterans Officer, Gary Risher is seen presenting a certificate for 70 years of service to the Holland Club to James Rushing, age 91, of Forest. John Holland is the father of the submarine navy. He built the first submarine, and named it the USS Holland. That’s is when the submarine service of the U S Navy started. When an enlisted man finished his training and qualified to become a submarine sailor, he became a member of the Holland Club. James Rushing qualified in the fall of 1950 on the USS Sennett submarine, which is in the framed picture between the two men. It has been 70 years since his induction into the membership of the Holland Club.