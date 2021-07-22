The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continued to surge in Mississippi this week with a three-day weekend total of more than 3,600 and a one-day total on Monday of 1,291.

In Scott County an additional death was report on Monday bringing the total number of local residents that have succumbed to the virus since March of 2020 to 76. As of Monday a total of 3,366 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported countywide since the pandemic began over a year ago which represents an increase of 104 cases since the same time period last week, gains not seen locally in months.

“Much younger Mississippians are being hospitalized with the delta variant,” a statement issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health. “We are in a strikingly different situation from a year ago, when severe COVID-19 occurred mostly in those over 50. Now 43% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50 —and more than a quarter of all COVID-19 hospitalizations are in those under 40. If you are a younger adult and unvaccinated, delta is posing a new and more serious risk to you. Seriously consider getting protected today.”

Current MSDH recommendations include:

• Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

• Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

• Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

• Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

• Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.

• Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed.

Find a free vaccination near you at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination