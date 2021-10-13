An unidentified Scott Central Attendance Center student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning prior to school. The student was reported to have a broken leg and was being treated for his injuries at press time Tuesday.

Scott County School Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee offered the following statement.

“This morning around 7:00 a.m., a student was walking to school along Old Jackson Road. A truck traveling east on Old Jackson hit the student and continued to travel down the road. The student has received medical attention, and the incident is under investigation with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. The student was alert and responding to medical attention.”

Sheriff Mike Lee was unavailable for comment at press time.