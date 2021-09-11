Ask any American over the age of 25 where they were on September 11, 2001 and they most likely can tell you not only where they were, but what they were doing, who they were with, and the thoughts that were going through their mind that faithful morning that foreign terrorists attacked the United States on home soil.

In Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers was just a little over two months into her first term in office, The Citizens Bank had just held their ribbon cutting and grand opening, the Forest Bearcats were 0-2 on the early season, and a crowd of Scott Countians gathered at the courthouse in Forest to pray for the nation as the flag flew at half staff.

“We are of a new age now,” then Forest Fire Chief Clint Craig told this newspaper. “This is a wake up call.”

And a wake up call it was as travel changed forever not only in the United States, but around the world. Flights were grounded that day all across the country and to this day strict guidelines are now in place for air travel and even stricter ones in this era of COVID-19.

The newspaper also reported that September that the then president of Bank of Forest, Gene Walker, was in a meeting in Washington D.C. just a “block or so” from the White House when the plane that crashed into the Pentagon made it’s final turn.

Walker told the paper that the mood was more calm in Washington than one might expect. He said that he and the other members of his party never felt like they were in danger, though there was a good bit of

uncertainity about the events. With all flights grounded the bankers were eventually able to get back to Mississippi by charter bus.

At the same time Scott County churches and charities, businesses and individuals began gathering supplies to donate to relief workers in New York City searching through the rubble of the World Trade Center and less than a week after the tragedy drivers with 13 pallets of supplies, such as gloves, boots, bottled water, canned foods, snacks, clothing, flashlights, batteries and more headed north.

In the coming weeks area school children got involved placing flags outside the elementary shool and collecting supplies to donate to the American Red Cross.

At the Forest Municipal School District the students, employees, and community presented a check for $2,900 to the Red Cross and Scott Central students made an additional $200 donation.

More and more donations continued to pour in from around the county, state, and nation, and then less than a month after the terrorist attacks of September 11, on Sunday, October 7, 2001, with U.S. and British war planes bombing Taliban targets, the public start of Operation Enduring Freedom began.

An editorial in this paper that week read, in part, “indeed nine of 10 Americans support the bombings of Taliban and al-Qaeda military installations by U.S. and British fighter jets, according to early opinion polls.

“Still to be tested, though, is the resolve of Americans to carry out — and win — the broad-based ‘war on terrorism’ to which our leaders have committed us. Sunday was the easy part. Ahead are complex tasks and hard decisions, not to mention probable repeat acts of terrorism against U.S. citizens in what our enemies will see as a battle for one-upmanship.”

Then President George W. Bush, in a televised address from the White House said, “Initially the terrorists may burrow deeper into caves and other entrenched hiding places. Our military reaction is also designed to clear the way for sustained, comprehensive and relentless operations to drive them out and bring them to justice...We will not waiver, we will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail.”

The war in Afghanistan would turn out to be the longest war in this country’s history, lasting 20 years and ending with the withdrawal of the final American troops last week, just days prior to this Saturday’s 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Over 2,300 Americans died in the war and according to Wikipedia “the war killed 176,000 people in Afghanistan; 46,319 civilians, 69,095 military and police and at least 52,893 Taliban fighters.”