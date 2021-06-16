With the state “opting out” of the federal COVID-19 pandemic additional unemployment benefits program last week many local businesses are hoping to fill vacancies as the number of job openings are high while the number of applicants remains low.

Signs in store fronts and on marquees all around the county read “now hiring” and many are offering higher paychecks higher than the minimum wage and other benefits hoping to encourage the workforce to return to the job. (See slideshow above.}

“The purpose of unemployment benefits is to temporarily assist Mississippians who are unemployed through no fault of their own,” Governor Tate Reeves said in announcing that the state would no longer participate in the federal program. “After many conversations over the last several weeks with Mississippi small business owners and their employees, it has become clear that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and other like programs passed by the Congress may have been necessary in May of last year but are no longer so in May of this year.

“Therefore, I have informed the Department of Employment Security to direct the Biden Administration that Mississippi will be opting out of the additional federal unemployment benefits as early as federal law allows – June 12, 2021. It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled. I have also directed MDES to prioritize pre-pandemic enforcement of all eligibility requirements for any individual to receive unemployment benefits under state law. Mississippi is open for business!”

At the same time employers seem to be dealing with an unwilling workforce the lastest figures from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security show that Scott County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate, 4.8 percent in April, is a full point below the state average. May figures are expected to be released next week.

Mississippi’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate for April was 5.8 percent, decreasing four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 6.2 percent. When compared to the April 2020 rate of 15.4 percent, the rate decreased 9.6 percentage points.

Surrounding counites, with the exception of Smith at 4.4 percent were higher that Scott. Neshoba recorded an unemployment rate of 5.9 percent, Newton 5.7 percent, and Leake 5.6 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased 3,900 over the month, while the employed total increased 12,800 from the prior month. The nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2021 at 5.7 percent was down five-tenths of a percentage point from 6.2 percent in March 2021 and 8.7 percentage points from 14.4 percent in April 2020.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 2,400 over the month and 107,400 over the year. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality, and Educational & Health Services.

For the month of April 2021, 32 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.8 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 3.7 percent followed by Lamar County at 4.2 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for April at 16.0 percent followed by Humphreys County at 12.7 percent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2021 at 6.2 percent was unchanged over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 9.5 percentage points lower than the 15.7 percent reported for April 2020. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.1 percent but was 8.7 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 14.8 percent.

In April 2021, there were 1,700 fewer jobs in Mississippi than in March 2021, but 109,300 more than April 2020, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers.

Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Manufacturing, and Professional & Business Services.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.