Paid Political Announcement

I, Billy Meeks, am announcing my candidacy for the Office of Mayor in Morton, Mississippi. As a lifelong resident and public servant from Morton, I believe it is time to begin writing a new chapter in our beloved city. A chapter beginning with accessibility, accountability and action. After all that is what public servants should do, hear the calls of the citizens and answer those calls with results.

I promise to bring back the peoples’ voice to the City Hall, on day one by implementing the following measures:

1) Accessibility - I pledge to maintain an open-door policy when it comes to the citizens of Morton’s ability to engage with their city government. City hall will be a place that citizens feel welcome to drop by for any reason, suggestions and complaints alike. If we want to move forward, we must be willing to listen to the residents of our city.

2) Accountability - In this day of social media and the 24 hour ability to make public complaints about the shortcomings of city services, I have seen some that respond defensively and even suggest the complaint is not valid. As your mayor, I promise to always be accountable for the actions or the lack thereof as it relates to our city services. When something is wrong, we want to fix it. I also believe the access to information pertaining to our city government is paramount. That is why I will ask the Board of Aldermen and the City Clerk to make agendas and the minutes of the city meetings available online upon acceptance by the Board, along with financial accounting of spending both proposed and actual. We should all be involved in our local government and this would allow concerned citizens the opportunity to engage with the leadership in the City and their Wards.

3) Action - “Monday Morning Huddles” - Every Monday morning, I want to meet with our department heads. I want to go over what we accomplished last week, our objective for this week, and see what task should be completed by the end of the week. I want to bring true leadership to Morton and implement this moving forward, so everyone is on the same page. I want Morton to get the absolute best from me and all of our employees. We will meet, pray, and start every week off with success. I firmly believe in the old adage of hiring a person to do a job, leaving them alone and letting them do it. Our city employees are the best, brightest and most dedicated around, and I will do my part to see that our city workforce rises to the occasion of making Morton the best place to live and work. Most importantly, Morton deserves a Mayor that is full-time and has the ability to give constituents the full and undivided attention they deserve. This is something that I will bring to the table and will be committed to doing as your Mayor.

I am Billy Meeks and humbly ask for your support in making these things happen on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.