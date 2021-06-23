After 41 years of dedicated service to various communities, Roseland Robinson-Harper is setting her sights on a well-deserved retirement and spending more time with her family and friends.

Harper is a native of Scott County and Forest. She graduated from Forest High School in 1973. She attended and graduated with a B.S. degree from Alcorn State University in 1976; and earned her Master’s degree from Portland State University in 1989.

She is the proud mother of two wonderful children, Vanessa and Da’Waud; four amazing grandchildren; Arianna, Amir, Alyssia Rose, and Angelo.

Her career began as an elementary classroom teacher in 1977 in Vancouver, Washington where she made her home. She taught elementary grades 2nd-4th until 1994. Then she moved to Memphis, TN. As an elementary school teacher, Roseland also coached the 7-8th grade girls’ basketball team.

In 1999, her career journey shifted when she started teaching with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). Her first tenure was in Okinawa, Japan which lasted until 2003. After which, she transferred to Ansbach, Germany. She will conclude her career’s journey with DoDEA this month.

Harper has been a dedicated academic professional and has made it her priority to give generously of her time and experience to her students, colleagues, and in school initiatives. Her insightful input and generosity will be greatly missed.

As Roseland reflects on the value of education, she recalls a quote by Maya Angelou, “Don’t just teach because that’s all you can do. Teach because it’s your calling. Once you realize that, you have a responsibility to the young people.”