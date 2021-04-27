The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19 -year-old Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn of Walnut Grove , MS , in Leake County .

He is described as a black male , five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday , April 23, 2021 , at about 10:00 am in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County, walking in an unknown direction.

He has a tattoo of Heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm.