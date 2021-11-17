Forest hosted the Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition quarterly meeting last week. The gathering was held at the Legacy/Slaughter Library on Wednesday.

Special guests were the original three African American State Troopers, pictured at right, Lewis Younger, Walter Crosby, seated; and R. O. Williams, along with attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Lt. Colonel Maliki Sanders.

Slaughter-Harvey was the attorney who filed the desegregation lawsuit Morrow v. Crisler in 1970. Known as the “Highway Patrol Desegregation Lawsuit,” victory in the case made it possible for African Americans to become State Troopers in Mississippi.