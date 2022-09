Anna-Katherine Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, Louisiana, was crowned Miss Mississippi State University on Sept. 11. The competition is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi and Miss America. In addition to Thompson, second from left, winners included, from left, Lydia Bishop, a senior marketing major from Sebastopol, first alternate; Karalee “Kari” Simmons, a junior animal and dairy science/pre-veterinary science major from Lake, third alternate; and Camille Green, a senior wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture major from Purvis, second alternate.