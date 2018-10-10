The Message

The Simplicity

In a society of consumers, it is very difficult to live with simplicity and humility as the first Christians did. We live saturated with technologies and digital devices that are updated on a regular basis. Technology many times invades our privacy, and unwanted advertising through technology is almost impossible to avoid. Forces of evil make use of all these advances, and it is we who must decide to control that attack with the advantage that only God can give us with his wisdom and power. The invasion and bombardment that is widely handled through social network is continuously deteriorating personal relationships, and is creating addictions that affect our Christian identity.

Technology has hindered our relationships with others. People are screened attentively to their cell phones or tablets. It has become very normal to see many people at restaurants glued to their cell phones and not holding conversations. It is an excess and a sign of decadence and a lack of common sense which have invaded us, and within that is the lack of simplicity, humility and manners that is displayed. In this environment where personal lack of communication reigns, it is very difficult to find the values that Christ left us with his life. People are giving importance to property titles of material goods ignoring the value of Christianity as a way of life.

“But I am afraid that as the serpent deceived Eve by his cunning, your thoughts will be led astray from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ.” 2 Corinthians 11:3 ESV. Simple authenticity is different from what the world usually holds. Simplicity is an essential discipline of our Christian life because it implies a distancing from false or artificial ornamentations that are contrary to what Christ bequeathed to us. Within the church we must be careful because; “For such men are false apostles, deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.” 2 Corinthians 11:13-14 ESV. Advertising and social network tend to tempt to create images that tend to convince us to do or believe what goes against our values.

The simplicity and simplicity of Christ is difficult to achieve, but we should start by analyzing the language we use and the attitude we have towards others. The simplest thing is to speak with joy and to be frank in what we say without wearing a mask.

Pray that we will return our lives to the simplicity of which Jesus Christ is the best model. Let the Holy Spirit direct our daily activities so that our lives may be a witness that Christ lives in each one of us.

May God bless you.