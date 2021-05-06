Discerning

By

Humanity is living important moments. Each person faces a number of situations on a daily basis in which discernment leads to decision making. In every decision our spiritual values are present in which we believe and have faith. “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”

“If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind. For that person must not suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double minded mass, unstable in all his ways.” James 1:2-8 ESV

In times of trial like the pandemic, let us worry that patience and discernment are present in us, and not passion; so that what is said on the social network or done outside our homes guides us. We must be aware that there is indeed a lot of falsehood in the environment and that our patience and wisdom need to be present in our actions.

If we are strong and stand firm in our purposes for God, our mind will grow wise through afflictions, and will continue to be devoted to overcoming the trials that any distressing moment comes our way.

I agree with the one who affirms that in this pandemic there is an ethical message and another mystical one. Ethically we believe that we cannot continue living as we have been up to now. We must stop the high consumerism, and the lack of respect for the nature that God gave us. We should collect ourselves and look within ourselves honestly and humbly to respond. The mystical message of COVID-19 is that we must have global awareness. Each one is part of a whole in which there is an interrelation that is beyond our understanding and that God tries to make us know. It is the moment when we should be in solidarity. If you decide not to get vaccinated or wear a mask, you should be aware that your decision may affect those who are, or have been, around you. Your home, your family, friends, church, work etc. They are an environment where we are in contact with other people. If you become infected and are asymptomatic and do not respect the rules, you will infect other people.

Everything that has happened, and is happening, requires a new lifestyle in the immediate future, which is very difficult to carry out individually, because we all, in one way or another, live in a community. As Christians we must know how to place ourselves in the present, since the virus, the infections, the possibility of death due to contagion are real. Denying this reality does not make common sense nor does it speak well of your discernment.

“For as the body apart from the spirit is dead, so also faith apart from works is dead.” James 2:26 ESV

May God bless you.