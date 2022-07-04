The Morton High School Touchdown Club held their second annual shooting competition on March 26 at the Turcotte Shooting Facility. The event saw dramatic growth from year one, with a large increase in the number of teams participating in the Sporting Clay event (adult and youth divisions) and the addition of a youth and senior division in the handgun competition.

Sporting Clay teams travelled from as far away as McComb to the south and Hernando from the north. The weather was great and the smiles on the faces of the participants were all that was required to know the event was a success. At the peak of the event over 100 people were mingling at the staging area or securing food from the food truck on location.

The event could not be held without the support of the fine sponsors who provide money for the purchase of items, gift cards or other products for distribution to our winning shooters. The Touchdown Club was able to award $3,400 in equivalency prizes to the sporting clay and handgun shooters.

In the Sporting Clays event some of the best High School shooters in the state participated. East Rankin Academy sent four teams with two participating in the adult division and two in the youth division. East Rankin has developed an exemplary program and has become a benchmark for teams around the state, as evident by two members of the program are headed to the national championships.

In the adult division East Rankin 1 team scored 259 out of a possible 288 to take first place. The East Rankin 2 team scored 254 and third place was claimed by the Michael Cameron lead team from McComb (primarily Parklane Academy students) scoring 226. Once again in the youth division East Rankin came out on top with the number 3 team shooting 234 out of 288. Second place went to the East Rankin number 4 at 229 and the Four Corners team, based out of Sebastapol, scored 216 to finish third.

In the Sporting Clays event 3 Top Gun awards were given for the highest scoring adult, youth male and female. The Top Gun prize ended up with a tie in the adult division as Evan McIlwain and Brayden Williams (both of East Rankin) broke 67 out of 72 clays. The female winner was Olivia Griffin of East Rankin Academy scoring 64 out of 72 possible clays. The youth division prize was claimed by Garrett Gregory of East Rankin with a high score of 63.

In the Handgun competition the first ever senior champion was Charles Smith of Forkville. Charles scored 347 out of a possible perfect score of 360. Second and third places were claimed by Morton residents Billy Meeks and Jimmy Steadman. In the men’s division last year’s runner-up, Junior Chavez, claimed first with a score of 346. Second and third place were secured by Michael Cameron (McComb) and Tyler Williams from East Rankin Academy.

In the women’s event Lanae Ashley of Morton shot a high score of 323 to claim the first place prize. Second and third place went to Morton residents, Natalie Hannah and Melinda Meeks, respectively. The inaugural youth competition was won by Adam Roberts of McComb, with a score of 335. The aforementioned Tyler Williams claimed second and Henry Gibbs of McComb picked up the third place award. The Men’s Sharp Shooter Award (Highest Handgun Score) went to Charles Smith and the women’s prize was awarded to Lanae Ashley.

If you did not participate this year you missed out on some good fun, good food and socializing on a beautiful Mississippi day. The third annual event will be held next year, at a date soon to be determined, and we hope you will plan on participating. The idea is to create a fun event where there is some good competition in the Sporting Clays and a non-competitive handgun event. Thank you again to everyone who participated.